CA Sales eyes a promising new market
As a key player in the African FMCG growth story, CA&S is planning to expand into East Africa, with an initial hub in Kenya
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) collective CA Sales (CA&S) is a stock that may be familiar to readers, as IM has consistently recommended the counter since October 2022 at 545c a share, with subsequent reviews and target updates all made and exceeded.
The group has just released interim results to June and is worthy of a revisit. In the past 12 months, CA&S has risen 77%, and 41% in the year to date, with the stock now trading at a historic p:e of 15. While IM believes much of the easy money has been made in CA&S, solid long-term prospects remain as the company continues its territorial expansion with gentle inroads under way into what could in time be a vast new market: East Africa...
