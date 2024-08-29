The Mustek mystery — is someone prowling?
A new party seems to have become interested in the company and has quickly grown to be the largest shareholder
29 August 2024 - 08:00
ICT hardware and services company Mustek is a ubiquitous South African brand for buyers of computer and related hardware and software products.
The business is the largest assembler of personal computers in the country and, via its Rectron subsidiary, has a wide ICT reseller business in branded hardware, software and networking solutions, besides offering technical support and training ..
