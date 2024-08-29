Solid full-year results in view for AVI
Strong brand power and reviewing and simplifying its business have stood the group in good stead
29 August 2024 - 08:00
Last year in August IM wrote that, from a valuation perspective, AVI did not appear overpriced. We highlighted that the difficult environment the company was trading in at the time could provide patient investors with an opportunity to invest in a business with a portfolio of good-quality and highly recognisable brands.
Since then, despite tough economic conditions, the AVI share price has returned more than 30% and comfortably outperformed the JSE all share index; the group also has cash in the bank...
