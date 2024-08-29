On the Cashbuild rollercoaster
The company offers a lesson in investing in consumer discretionary businesses: you need a strong stomach
29 August 2024 - 08:00
The Cashbuild share price chart over the past 20 years has more twists and turns than a Hollywood blockbuster.
At one stage in 2018, it traded at more than R500 a share. Today, it trades below R142, having dropped to under R120 in the depths of the pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.