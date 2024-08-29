Mr Price looking smarter on the outside
But stay away from that button on your shorts
29 August 2024 - 08:00
At the time of writing, Mr Price had delivered share price growth of 43% year to date. That’s way up on TFG and Truworths, both up around 20%. It’s in a different postal code to Pepkor, which is flat in 2024.
This is a surprising outperformance, as Mr Price hasn’t looked from the outside to be in a particularly strong position. Now trading on a p:e of 17, Mr Price is far more richly valued than Pepkor (14.2), TFG (13.5) or Truworths (10)...
