Deneb: a web of resilience
Operating profit has more than doubled over the past five years but the diverse group could do with a macro boost
29 August 2024 - 08:00
In September 2022 IM wrote its last review on small-cap industrial counter Deneb Investments, stating that at 220c “there was value in the spider’s web business”.
Nearly two years later with Deneb barely 7% higher at 235c, IM patiently awaits the spark that could ignite the stock...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.