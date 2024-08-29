A curated approach to fund management
Momentum’s Curate funds are designed to be building blocks rather than one-stop ‘solutions’ for financial advisers
29 August 2024 - 08:00
As the story goes, a curate’s egg is one that is “good in parts”. Momentum must be hoping that its Curate range will be a lot more promising than that.
There was speculation for years about Momentum’s plans for its asset manager. When Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) acquired Momentum the combined fund manager took on the RMB Asset Management branding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.