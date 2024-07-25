Zim operations give PPC the boost it needed
Management signals the cement company has turned a corner by paying out a cash dividend to shareholders for the first time since 2015
25 July 2024 - 08:00
In February IM wrote that PPC is in a much better position, structurally and financially, than it has been for many years. IM also contended that the group is now perfectly positioned for growth.
The stock market disagreed, and at the time of writing the share price was down about 7%. The group’s recently released annual financial results provided further evidence of the better position the group now finds itself in. ..
