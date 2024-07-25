Reinventing the wheel seems pointless
It’s important to avoid overcomplicating or overthinking things when investing in unit trusts
25 July 2024 - 08:00
What’s the best way to approach unit trust investing.?
Unlike many of the mutual fund industries around the world, the South African unit trust market has about half its assets in multi-asset funds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.