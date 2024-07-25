Poultry sector still pummelled
Astral Foods and Rainbow Chicken may have flown back into profit, but margins remain slim amid faltering consumer spend
25 July 2024 - 08:00
When RCL Foods unbundled its poultry business, Rainbow Chicken, with a separate listing on the JSE in June, investors in both companies clearly thought they’d got a pot of gold at the end of that rainbow.
For years, the cyclicality and volatility of RCL’s poultry division had led to its earnings being boom or — mostly — bust. The RCL share price, trading at R10.41 at the time of writing, has gone nowhere for more than a decade...
