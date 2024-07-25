Pick of the Month: Hudaco is ready to take advantage of green shoots
It has been left on the sidelines in the recent mid-cap stock market rally, but that creates opportunity
25 July 2024 - 08:00
Ask any old market hand to name a JSE-listed mid-cap stock that should be clear beneficiary of the euphoria surrounding the government of national unity (GNU); IM would wager blue-chip Hudaco would be near the top of the poll.
For more than 100 years, the counter has been seen as a bellwether of the domestic economy because of its range of businesses and diversity across the consumer, industrial and mining landscape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.