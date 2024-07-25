Flavour of the month for many months to come
Climate change and evolving market preferences mean ESG is far more than a passing fancy
25 July 2024 - 08:00
Demand for responsible and ethical investment options continues to drive growth in sustainable and ESG-linked investments.
According to the latest ESG report from Bloomberg Intelligence, global ESG assets surpassed $30-trillion in 2022 and are on track to exceed $40-trillion by 2030, representing more than 25% of the projected $140-trillion in global assets under management...
