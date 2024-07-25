El Niño causes earnings to dry up at Senwes
With lower crops, weaker soft commodity prices and high interest rates, farmers have tightened their belts
25 July 2024 - 08:00
North West agricultural and grain giant Senwes has had an exceptional earnings run over the past few years, aided by Mother Nature.
Four years of the La Niña weather phenomenon led farmers in South Africa to record bumper commercial field crops of maize and soya, which, allied to high soft commodity prices, padded farmers’ wallets — and they happily spent...
