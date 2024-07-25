Cement companies are slowly rebuilding
The sector has navigated stormy waters but a fair breeze is still some way off
Concrete is the second-most widely used material in the world, after water. The earliest concrete structures, in Syria and Jordan, date back to 6500 BCE. Fast-forward to 600 BCE and it was the Romans who took the use of the building product to new heights, using volcanic dust, called pozzolana, to strengthen concrete. Many of those structures still stand today.
The real industrialisation of cement began in 1793 with a big step in technology when clinker was created, ground up and used as an additive. In 1824, Portland cement was invented by burning finely ground chalk and clay until the carbon dioxide was removed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.