ANTHONY CLARK: GNU hope may lead to construction bounce
Sanral, for example, seems to want to build roads to a better future
25 July 2024 - 08:00
Shivering in a bitterly cold home office here in central Cape Town with the dog sleeping next to me, I am thinking about the recent political changes and their ramifications.
For all the political drama and gnashing of teeth there are always opportunities. South Africa has seen the humbling of the ANC and the country is now embarking on a government of national unity (GNU). That GNU optimism has prompted an uplift in those JSE-listed counters to which a new political dispensation could direct spending...
