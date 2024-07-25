Absa taking strain, just like South African consumers
Even the Rolls-Royce clients in the relationship banking unit have been under pressure
25 July 2024 - 08:00
Absa often appears in fund manager presentations as an example of a “cheap” South Africa Inc stock. And, as CEO Arrie Rautenbach is the first to admit, it has been a tough environment for the share.
The increase in normalised headline earnings of just 1% was below even Absa’s expectations, though by no means disastrous, and certainly reflected in the share price...
