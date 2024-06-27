The top private banks and wealth managers for 2024
In a country with serious macroeconomic challenges and a faltering economy plagued by high levels of political uncertainty, the role of wealth managers and private bankers in protecting investor wealth is highly appreciated by clients
Revenue at private banks and wealth managers that participated in the 2024 Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers survey climbed 16% over the past year — and investors are showing higher levels of appreciation for the world-class service they receive.
Satisfaction ratings, determined from 12,317 clients of private banks and wealth managers who participated in the online survey this year, shot up after a drop in 2023, surpassing the previous high of post-Covid 2021. While the economy since 2021 has made for a poor investment environment, this survey was conducted from March 6 to April 24 this year, a period of heightened political uncertainty ahead of the elections...
