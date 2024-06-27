Beyond Shares
The discomfort of value investing
What does a value investor do in a world dominated by the magnificent seven and AI?
27 June 2024 - 08:00
The one thing any value investor comes to appreciate over a long time of practising their faith is that value investing is an extremely uncomfortable style.
This is because the largest component of returns often occurs in fairly short bursts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.