Pick of the Month: Afrimat has more in store
Group still offers healthy upside, despite the risks to its iron ore business
27 June 2024 - 08:00
Afrimat appears to be back in favour with the market warming to recently released results for the year ended February 2023.
The stock hit a 52-week high of R71.01 on June 4 as investors started to acknowledge the benefits of the group’s diversification away from iron ore towards anthracite, and more recently cement and construction materials courtesy of the R1bn Lafarge acquisition...
