Pepkor pins hopes on fintech growth
Pepkor has produced decent interim results considering the brutal retail environment, with future gains expected from its high-growth fintech division and good potential in Brazilian operations
27 June 2024 - 08:00
Fashion retailing conglomerate Pepkor released its results for the six months ended March 2024 in May.
Highlights included gross margins improving by 2% to a healthy 38.1%, revenue increasing by 9.5% to R43.3bn and operating profit (on a normalised basis) growing 13% to about R5.1bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.