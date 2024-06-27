ANTHONY CLARK: Four picks to beat the political uncertainty
Afrimat, Grindrod, KAL Group and Novus Holdings offer some security and growth regardless of the next government
27 June 2024 - 08:00
As I write this June column, the elections are over but the uncertainty in the wider market remains. The rand has been volatile as everyone awaits the form of the next government. Will the ANC put country before self-interest or opt for self-preservation? The market prays for the former and fears it may be the latter.
There was a general sell-off in the small- to mid-cap market in the week leading up to the May 29 elections and domestic-facing JSE small-to-mid caps remain jittery a week later...
