Zeda: cheap enough for a reasonable return
The company rents out and leases a wide selection of vehicles, sells used cars and manages fleets
30 May 2024 - 08:00
After being unbundled from Barloworld as part of its noncore divestiture programme in December 2022, Zeda, which describes itself as sub-Saharan Africa’s largest integrated mobility solutions provider, began trading independently on the JSE under the ticker ZZD.
At a market capitalisation of R2.3bn and a trailing 12-month p:e just north of three, is this small cap misunderstood by the market? Or is it a lemon? In its limited 17 months of trading on the exchange the share price has not been on a joyride — it is down 15% since the spinoff. ..
