Why Raubex is the cheap Cinderella of the construction sector
Raubex might be a modest performer, but its foundations look solid enough to support future lift-off
Like most construction-related companies on the JSE, Raubex appears cheap by almost all historical valuation metrics. Judging by the recent results in which the company reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the full year ended February 2024 of 476.3c and declared a full-year dividend of 92c a share (returning a total dividend for the year of 155c a share), the company continues to demonstrate good growth.
At the time of writing, these results put the company on an undemanding p:e of seven and a comfortable dividend yield of 4.6%. This continued growth highlights that Raubex’s current market valuations may not be warranted. ..
