Opportunity beckons at Sabvest Capital after blip
The past year could be described as a ‘bump in the road’ in what has been an unblemished 20-year growth track record
30 May 2024 - 08:00
Long-standing investment company Sabvest Capital (Sabcap), run by entrepreneur and businessman Christopher Seabrooke, reported its first reduction in net asset value (NAV) in 20 years when its year-end results to December 2023 were released.
The predominantly private equity investment fund — where 94% of the nearly R5bn fund is invested in unlisted assets — reported an NAV of R109.36 a share, a slip of 0.7% year on year. This places the counter — presently trading at around R65 — at a discount of 40.4%...
