Don’t put all your eggs in one basket
Asset managers diversify amid risks
30 May 2024 - 08:00
Multiple risk factors continue to influence global market conditions and shape asset manager portfolios.
Geopolitical tensions due to conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe and escalating US-China trade tensions add to the fundamental economic headwinds from stubborn inflation, which continues to delay the expected interest rate cutting cycle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.