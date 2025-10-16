(Not) peace in our time
The Nobel committee let cameras into its secret chamber. Too bad it will be 50 years before we know what the members said.
16 October 2025 - 05:00
The fallout over who did — and who did not — win the Nobel Peace Prize has been somewhat muted, at odds with the widespread commentary from various governments and politicians who had pushed for it to be given to US President Donald Trump.
Instead, the 2025 award went to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado, who, as she tries to protect the shreds of her country’s democracy, is living in hiding after death threats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.