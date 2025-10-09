TRENDING
Joburg running on empty
Water, or the lack of it, will play a huge role in the battle for the mayoral chain
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Two decades ago, if you were to hop into a kayak and paddle down the Jukskei River to where it meets the Crocodile in the folds below Lanseria airport, and then voyage on to Hartbeespoort Dam, there were fish eagles calling from the emerald strip of jungle along its banks, and it was always a jolt to remember that the shiniest, most prosperous city in Africa was just there, behind the trees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.