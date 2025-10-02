TRENDING
EFF goes name spotting in the Kruger Park
Is the proposed change to ‘Skukuza’ about sweeping away the past? Or is it just about triggering rage across the political board?
02 October 2025 - 05:00
The EFF wants to rename the Kruger National Park. Is the motive a genuine desire to remove the reminders of a brutal past? Or is the party, seeking relevance, simply doing what the Libs of TikTok do in the US by pushing people’s buttons and triggering rage?
If the latter, then AfriForum and others have reliably helped the red berets succeed. Never mind that the proposed name change may hurt the economic prospects of people who might otherwise be party supporters, it’s the performance — from both sides — that counts as “politics”...
