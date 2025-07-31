From Kimberley’s deep hole to De Beers’s deep difficulty
Diamonds may be forever, but can that be said of the mining group and its stockpile of stones?
31 July 2025 - 05:00
The Big Hole in Kimberley is the largest and deepest hand-dug excavation on earth (the holes at Jagersfontein and Bultfontein may actually be bigger, but let’s not spoil a good story).
That yawning pit, where as many fortunes were lost as made, is a 215m-deep metaphor for De Beers’s current dull sparkle. The mining company, founded in 1888 by The Capitalist Crusader, Cecil John Rhodes, is for sale as parent Anglo American continues to divest assets while fending off a BHP takeover...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.