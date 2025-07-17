Joburg’s green lungs gasp under neglect
From Marks Park to Delta Park, public spaces face muddled messaging, poor planning and suburban hypocrisy
17 July 2025 - 05:00
The Parkhurst Bowling Club in Joburg’s northern suburbs is a reminder that much of the country looks like the set of District 9, and even the leafy suburbs are not immune to its creep.
Soot-scorched walls rise from a sea of plastic waste. Winter-dry grass pokes through a sagging fence. A blanket flaps in a doorway. A tent of refuse bags shelters the unfortunate son who doesn’t have a spot to sleep on the floor of the abandoned clubhouse. ..
