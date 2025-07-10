Netanyahu and the art of sucking up
There’s a long tradition of it in history, politics — and music
10 July 2025 - 05:00
It is the year 1719 and the composer Johann Sebastian Bach has arrived in Berlin. He has travelled a long way on bad, pre-Autobahn roads to buy a new harpsichord.
Christian Ludwig, the margrave of Brandenburg (and brother of the Prussian king), hears Bach is in town and orders him to his palace for a private show. Ludwig likes the music. A lot. Bach dutifully grovels before his royal highness for noticing his “little pieces”. They are named the Brandenburg Concertos...
