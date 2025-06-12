Drone strikes show how cheap tech is changing the face of warfare
Last week’s attack by Ukraine on Russia highlights the rise of discount warfare
12 June 2025 - 05:00
There is a meme doing the rounds that pretty much captures the insanity of our time. It’s a picture divided into four parts, called “Aircraft Carriers of the World”. Three of the images show huge, budget-busting ships of slightly differing design, decks crowded with expensive fighter-bombers; the vessels are labelled “US”, “China” and “Russia”.
The fourth picture shows a truck hurtling across what might be the Russian steppe. Under it is written “Ukraine”...
