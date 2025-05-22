TRENDING
It’s a miracle: sea of justice parts
Someone is working in mysterious ways when a preacher with dozens of charges against him gets away scot-free
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Dodgy pastor Timothy Omotoso has left the country, scurrying through OR Tambo International Airport in a hoodie and sunglasses, as if he had something to hide.
Which maybe he did, considering he’d been up on dozens of rape, racketeering and human trafficking charges in connection with activities at the Jesus Dominion International Church, until he was acquitted in the Gqeberha high court last month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.