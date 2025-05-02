South Africans just singing — and swimming — in the rain
Water, water everywhere, high and risin’, as downpours continue on saturated soil
02 May 2025 - 05:00
Johan Swan’s maize fields are flooded but his humour is dry.
Swim-walking through his mealies — only the stalks are above water — on his drowned farm near Barkly West, he says: “Ja, die pivot kan maar staan.” Meaning he’s not going to have to crank up the irrigation system any time soon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.