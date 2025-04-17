Time for ‘anti-Gucci’ mayor to walk the talk
Anticorruption raids are all very well but voters tend to remember over-the-top cavalcades
17 April 2025 - 05:00
On March 11 2025, Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya took to X to say she will “deal decisively with corruption” in the city.
“We have many people in this country who live in poverty not because there wasn’t money to help improve their lives, but because the money went to fund mansions and Gucci bags,” she wrote...
