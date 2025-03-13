The joylessness of royal grifting
It’s tough out there, and sometimes even princes and kings need a little spare cash
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be left alone, away from the prying gaze of the media, to live out their lives, raising kids (and chickens?), in the relative anonymity of star-studded Montecito.
Hard to do without royal cash, though. Since being cast out by the palace, the Sussexes have, among other things: been the stars of a documentary about their royal lives (both), written a first-day-sales-busting memoir (Harry), produced just one series for a $20m Spotify podcast called Archetypes (Meghan) and, as part of their reported-but-denied $100m Netflix deal, produced two lifestyle programmes. Harry’s (about polo, in which he doesn’t appear) has sunk without trace, while Meghan’s, about “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”, has dropped to an avalanche of hate...
