The Kremlin’s kitchen boy
Oval Office ambush echoed the heated exchanges between Nixon and Khrushchev in a US show house in Moscow, in 1959
06 March 2025 - 05:00
Last week’s White House clash on camera between a US leader and a foreign one is not new. It also happened in 1959.
Back then the venue was a Moscow exhibition hall where US vice-president Richard Nixon tried to sell some kitchen equipment — or the idea of it — to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who offered communist ideology in return...
