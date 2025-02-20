Don’t forget these Afrikaners
Contempt for Trump ‘refugees’ ignores the courage of the Dakar delegates, the Voëlvry movement, Breyten Breytenbach, Ingrid Jonker, Beyers Naudé — and so many others
It is July 21 1987 and nearly 100 bellicose protesters from the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging have gathered at Jan Smuts Airport to scream and shout. The objects of their rage are the “traitors” who have just been to meet the ANC for secret talks in Dakar, Senegal. Many of the conference delegates are Afrikaners who are trying to bring an end to the obscenity of apartheid.
Fast-forward two years and the rectors of just about every Afrikaans university in the country are falling over themselves to ban the Voëlvry Toer from their campuses. Their excuses are the killjoy stock responses of the time as they desperately try to snuff out anything with the whiff of sedition — or fun — about it...
