NHI still in ICU

DA says there was a deal as health minister Aaron Motsoaledi fights on

13 February 2025 - 05:00
by NATASHA MARRIAN

Is the National Health Insurance (NHI) compromise between the ANC and the DA a ruse, or has the erstwhile governing party finally made a key concession on the contentious piece of legislation it has doggedly pursued for more than a decade? 

DA leader John Steenhuisen appeared confident of a deal to ensure the continuation of private medical aid schemes ahead of the state of the nation address last week...

