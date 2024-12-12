TRENDING
Dark side of Notre-Dame’s bright reopening
Shadowy characters lurked in the cathedral as it welcomed the rich and infamous
12 December 2024 - 05:00
As the fire ripped through Notre-Dame in Paris on April 15 2019, the firefighters, unable to save the cathedral’s roof, made a desperate last stand to stop the blaze from reaching the bell towers. They were terrified that the fire would consume the towers, sending the eight massive bells tumbling to earth and probably bringing the entire structure down with them.
The north and south towers were saved, and last week Notre-Dame welcomed the rich and infamous for a bit of flesh-pressing and rent-seeking with the world’s most famous man. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.