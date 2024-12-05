A heated election in Namibia
Cool heads prevail as voters stand for hours under a molten sky
05 December 2024 - 05:00
It is now expected, in the Age of Trump, for the losing side in an election to say the vote was rigged, refuse to accept the tally and get your supporters worked up — while urging them to stay calm.
Still, it cannot have been much fun for Namibia’s voters to stand for hours under a molten sky while election officials tried to cool down their overheating voting tabulators, which may or may not be a legitimate reason for voting being extended for another three days...
