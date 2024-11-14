TRENDING
Isolated Frelimo forgets its past
Angry, disaffected youth taking to the path of rebellion as gas wealth bypasses local people
14 November 2024 - 05:00
On a hot night in Nampula, northern Mozambique, in 1973, a reporter named Kerry Swift was tucking into a lobster at the Baghdad Restaurant when a Fiat G.91 jet fighter screamed overhead.
The pilot was Gen Manuel Diogo Neto, commander of the Portuguese Air Force in Mozambique. In between flying combat missions, Neto was running the air war against Frelimo guerrillas from his flat in Nampula, maps stuck on the wall and a radio set in the living room...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.