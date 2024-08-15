Thin blue line, thick protesters: Police and demonstrators clash during a protest against illegal immigration, in Liverpool. Picture: Reuters/Belinda Jiao
“Allo, allo, allo, wot’s all this about, then?”
It seems the British coppers have learnt a thing or two since the days of beating the living hell out antiracism protesters while letting gangs of National Front yobbos march in the streets.
Yes, that was in the 1970s, when Britain was another country, and soon to get a prime minister who, as Donald Trump would do decades later, gave the yobs a pass by saying they were only “talking about some of the problems”.
Police chase protesters in Liverpool, Britain, August 3 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BELINDA JIAO
The speed at which thugs have been tried and jailed after the riots across England has naturally caused some shock.
Of course it’s early days for the Labour government, which has to prove it has a firm grip on the rudder.
Still, considering that it took years before January 6 rioters started going to jail — and not forgetting that most of our own July rioters got away scot-free (in some cases with flat-screen TVs and bags of groceries into the bargain) — it’s clear there’s a new sheriff in town.
So much for Elon Musk pontificating that a civil war in the UK is “inevitable”. He would do better to keep an eye on his own backyard where the political tinder is drier than a Californian forest.
Back to the UK, it’s obvious from the videos that the thin blue line wasn’t exactly under pressure from an army of well-trained Roundheads fighting for Oliver Cromwell. More like lager-soaked dunderheads who, in between looting, throwing bricks at mosques and generally being scum, found themselves running up against police shields and batons ... with predictable results.
If the coppers have learnt anything from decades of policing football matches, it’s that the biggest mouths are the ones that fall hardest. Most of the time.
Pest control done right in Britain
Quick and decisive does it — Brit justice system shows how to handle racist, violent hooligans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.