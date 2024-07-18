From MAGA to martyr

Fighting fit: Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot on July 13 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker
Thanks to a fast Associated Press photographer, Donald J Trump has his own Iwo Jima moment.
You know the one: the picture of battle-stained Marines struggling to heft the Stars and Stripes over that hellish Pacific island after a gruesome slog to evict its Japanese defenders from their spider holes and caves.
No slouch for recognising the value of selling the sizzle, not the steak, Trump has already claimed that many people have told him that it’s “an iconic picture”.
More ironic than iconic, given that Trump once reportedly called the US soldiers who died in the world wars “losers” and “suckers”.
Had the sniper killed Trump, the rage that followed might have burnt the country to the ground, such is the seething rhetoric and hate of modern US politics.
There is now a tornado of spin around the shooting. Whether the people, most of whom are not raging MAGA diehards, are filled with as much love and concern for the former president as they were for Ronald Reagan when he took a bullet to the chest in 1981, is an open question.
Reagan was severely wounded by one of the rounds fired by John Hinckley, who was only trying to get actress Jodie Foster’s attention.
After emergency surgery to remove the bullet that had lodged just centimetres from his heart, the president spent 15 days in hospital, while the country waited on the edge of its seat.
Author Del Quentin Wilber, whose book Rawhide Down: The Near Assassination of Ronald Reagan is a definitive account of the Reagan shooting, told CBS that “times are different now”.
Already the conspiracy theories are swirling “like a self-sustaining spiral of shit”, as one columnist put it.
Spiral away.
Meanwhile, here’s a small fact: the bullet that nicked Trump’s ear was fired from a legally acquired AR-15-style semi-automatic assault rifle, proving, if nothing else, that the Second Amendment sure as hell doesn’t discriminate.
From MAGA to martyr
Even as he bled, Trump seized the moment
