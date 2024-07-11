The UK buries a party of sleaze

Winner: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets supporters outside 10 Downing Street after the election. Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay
It’s been a happy few days, starting with opening the Oxford dictionary on Friday morning to check the official definition of “landslide”.
/ˈlændslaɪd/ (also landfall) a mass of earth, rock, etcthat falls down the slope of a mountain or a cliff. The house was buried beneath a landslide.
If the house in question is most Tory seats in Once-great Britain then yes, it was most certainly buried.
Here’s a more colourful one: landslide, the movement downslope of a mass of rock, debris, earth or soil (soil being a mixture of earth and debris).
A perfect description of the UK’s Conservative Party in the past few years. The debris, of course, being a coterie of rotten, pumped-up, pompous, greedy hoity-toits whose careers and reputations were handed to them on a platter, followed by a boot up the jacksie and directions to the wilderness they have earned so well.
It’s a great pity, of course, that many voters were seeking to punish the Tories rather than vote for Labour, a fact that new Prime Minister Keir Starmer appears to be acutely aware of.
Not so much a vote for change then as a stiff upper-middle-class finger to the liars, grifters, mendicants, carpetbaggers and tax dodgers who have changed that sceptred isle into a septic one.
It is, of course, easier to be in opposition than actually governing because all the oppo has to do is flay the flesh from the government whale and poke fingers into the bleeding holes and jeer at every misstep the new administration takes. Of which there will be many, because the Tories have left a big mess for Labour to step into.
Still, one mustn’t grumble, for the look on the faces of some now-banished MPs was some of the best television in years.
