News & Fox / Trending

Last page of our newspapers looms

Smartphones are useful. But you can’t use them to wrap fish and chips

20 June 2024 - 05:00
by PAUL ASH
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/moodboard
Picture: 123RF/moodboard

A million years from now, when (assuming there is a “when”) sentient creatures dig up the fossils of our kind, they will find a curiously hunched creature, one hand a twisted claw, held palm-up, close to its face. The claw might even contain the brittle remains of a smartphone … though the longevity of modern phones means they’re hardly going to be found like Roman coins, as sparkly as the day they were lost.

Perhaps these future archaeologists will also uncover the equivalent of a Rosetta Stone to help them figure out what they’ve found. If they do, it will say one simple thing: “Newspaper killer.”

Faded glory: Newspapers are on their way out. Picture: Supplied
Faded glory: Newspapers are on their way out. Picture: Supplied

The names City Press, Rapport, Beeld and Daily Sun won’t figure on the stone, of course. Their titles will fade as quickly as they rose. For City Press, that day began in 1982 as the “Golden City Press”— a fine name for a Joburg paper — and just yesterday, in 2002, for the Daily Sun.

The knives are already out … from people who say it’s been a long time coming and use the words “trashy” in the comments section, and other experts who point out that “everything is digital”.

Indeed. Still, cold comfort for reporters, editors, proofreaders, photographers, sales reps, the two people in the library where clippings and photos are archived, the receptionists and the people at the printing press where the papers roll off at lightning speed while you’re asleep. No comfort for the corner shop that sells  the papers or for the guys who drive the bakkies laden with warm bundles of newsprint into the night. Icy comfort for the guy selling newspaper at the traffic lights … or flipping a paper over the gate as he rides by.

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, those papers have gone, the presses are rust …

Media24 ‘has not made decision’ on closure of iconic newspapers

Talks with staff, says CEO Ishmet Davidson, after report that City Press and Beeld will shut
National
6 days ago

How Google and Facebook are killing local news

The Competition Commission is probing how online news is affected by chatbots, search and ad technology. The outcome is important for the future of ...
National
3 months ago

Print media report shows changing consumption patterns

Survey finds that readers’ preferences are shifting towards online news consumption
News & Insights
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Youth step up to help govern the Western Cape
News & Fox
2.
The GNU has 5 parties. Only 2 support NHI. What ...
News & Fox
3.
A good week for John Steenhuisen
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Neighbouring countries under threat as war in ...
News & Fox
5.
How to fuel your rewards at the pump
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.