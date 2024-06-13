An era of bitter confusion

US Troops wading through water after reaching Normandy and landing Omaha beach on D-Day, 1944. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ UIG/ UNIVERSAL HISTORY ARCHIVE
The world hasn’t gone entirely bonkers. But it’s surely lost its appetite for rationality.
Take a look at the electoral dysfunction, at the rage spilling from a voting booth near you.
The ANC — the (now ex-)party of liberation — is staring coalition hell in the face.
In France, the previously cocky Emmanuel Macron has dissolved parliament and called a snap election after being thumped by the right-wing Rally National in polls for the European Parliament ... leading one to reflect that the only thing likely to snap here is the president’s now gossamer-thin tether to the highest office in his land.
In India, Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party just had a whupping served up to it on a platter, leaving Modi — like the ANC — staring into the abyss of coalition (mis)government after losing an absolute majority.
If there were anyone around to appreciate it, the fact that world leaders gathered to celebrate the triumph of freedom over fascism — with the D-Day landing commemorations reminding us of it all — just as the hard Right stomps back all over Europe, is an irony too bitter to chew on.
No wonder the aged D-Day vets looked anxious and fretful. Over there, the hectares of dead soldiers and over here, madness afoot in Europe and Ukraine, the Middle East and — still — the regularly Undemocratic Republic of Congo.
Back home, the fact that the ANC has to form a coalition government to rule us is comical and terrifying at the same time.
In a world run by market forces, the logical option for the former ruling party would be to hop into the sack with the blue party and try to revitalise South Africa’s economic libido.
Until, of course, the ANC’s numerous paramours get wind of this and break up with it, leading to widespread jilting and an all-round lack of after-action satisfaction.
