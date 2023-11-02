HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Trending

War crimes? You don’t say

UN shrugs as blood flows through Israel and Gaza and hate is spilt across social media

02 November 2023 - 05:00
by PAUL ASH
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Members of the UN Security Council vote during a meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the UN headquarters in New York, October 25 2023. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS
Members of the UN Security Council vote during a meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the UN headquarters in New York, October 25 2023. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

What, really, is the point of the UN? It’s a fair question given that its best work is probably behind it, unless pontificating and the furious slamming of doors on empty stables counts as a good job.

The UN has decided that “evidence shows” that war crimes may have been committed in Gaza and Israel. 

Sickening massacre videos were circulating on social media even as Hamas fighters stormed out of Gaza. Pictures and TV footage of blown-up, burnt and terrified children being dug out of the rubble of bombed buildings in Gaza have been shown around the world for more than two weeks, all while the UN hums and haws, and chews its collective pencil and debates the definition of war crimes.

If the UN were run by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, the charge would have already long been run through their version of the International Criminal Court. Though considering their absolute inability, useless plumbers that they are, to unclog the brimming toilet of hate on their platforms, it’s probably just as well they have no actual say in international affairs. 

While the UN wrings its hands, hate continues to sprout. A mob, worked up by a local conspiracy whack job, stormed the international airport in the Russian vassal state of Dagestan, looking for Israeli refugees, beating up dozens of people and causing a riot.

In Israel, settlers with guns on their hips, and a complacent government apparently doing nothing to stop them, seem hellbent on using the latest national outrage to push Palestinians off their slivers of hardscrabble earth in the West Bank.

It’s not as if this is the first time the UN has been presented with clear evidence of atrocities and still done nothing about it. 

Roméo Dallaire, the Canadian commander of the peacekeeping force in Kigali, Rwanda, in April 1994, would be able to tell you first-hand what happens next.

Israeli forces say hostage rescued as they push deeper into Gaza

Gaza medics say the death toll has risen to 8,306
World
2 days ago

Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide internet to aid organisations in Gaza

Musk offers helping hand as telephone and internet blackout isolates people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other
World
3 days ago

SA calls for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful attacks on Palestinian children

SA called on the UN to deploy a rapid protection force to protect the civilian population
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MTBPS: brave and optimistic but risks abound
News & Fox
2.
Co.Space: From side hustles to success stories
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Gisela Harck’s gingerbreads with a DIY ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Joburg City Library: quiet, please, we’re closed
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Benjamin Netanyahu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: Shining a spotlight on death and destruction

Opinion

EDITORIAL: What South Africa’s response to Gaza says about us

Opinion / Editorials

DEON GOUWS: Iran key to market moves on Israel-Gaza war

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Requiem for a broken land

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Blundering diplomacy

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.