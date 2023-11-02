War crimes? You don’t say

Members of the UN Security Council vote during a meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the UN headquarters in New York, October 25 2023. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS
What, really, is the point of the UN? It’s a fair question given that its best work is probably behind it, unless pontificating and the furious slamming of doors on empty stables counts as a good job.
The UN has decided that “evidence shows” that war crimes may have been committed in Gaza and Israel.
Sickening massacre videos were circulating on social media even as Hamas fighters stormed out of Gaza. Pictures and TV footage of blown-up, burnt and terrified children being dug out of the rubble of bombed buildings in Gaza have been shown around the world for more than two weeks, all while the UN hums and haws, and chews its collective pencil and debates the definition of war crimes.
If the UN were run by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, the charge would have already long been run through their version of the International Criminal Court. Though considering their absolute inability, useless plumbers that they are, to unclog the brimming toilet of hate on their platforms, it’s probably just as well they have no actual say in international affairs.
While the UN wrings its hands, hate continues to sprout. A mob, worked up by a local conspiracy whack job, stormed the international airport in the Russian vassal state of Dagestan, looking for Israeli refugees, beating up dozens of people and causing a riot.
In Israel, settlers with guns on their hips, and a complacent government apparently doing nothing to stop them, seem hellbent on using the latest national outrage to push Palestinians off their slivers of hardscrabble earth in the West Bank.
It’s not as if this is the first time the UN has been presented with clear evidence of atrocities and still done nothing about it.
Roméo Dallaire, the Canadian commander of the peacekeeping force in Kigali, Rwanda, in April 1994, would be able to tell you first-hand what happens next.
War crimes? You don’t say
UN shrugs as blood flows through Israel and Gaza and hate is spilt across social media
Latest
