France: different era, same anger

The country in flames, just as it was in 2005, 1968 and 1792
06 July 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
A firefighter works to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris, on June 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
“Pardon me, sir, I did not do it on purpose,” Marie Antoinette said to her executioner after she accidentally stepped on his shoe seconds before he guillotined her, bringing the blade down on the hated French monarchy.
We do not know what 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk’s last words were before he was shot dead by a police officer in a Paris suburb last week.
What’s the bet, though, that Marie Antoinette would have loved the Compagnies républicaines de sécurité (CRS), the French police unit who approach their riot control duties with baton-swinging vigour strongly reminiscent of South Africa’s own riot squad circa 1985.
The CRS were very much on the news as they battled rioters and looters across France after Nahel’s shooting, leading to the inevitable comparisons with 1968, when student protests in Paris spread to car and railway workers and hastened the end of Charles de Gaulle’s rule.
Last week is closer to the violent protests that swept the country in 2005 when three teenagers, who were being chased byles flics, wereelectrocuted after taking refuge in an electricity substation. Two died, one was left with life-changing injuries.
Police brutality and racism are no strangers to people living in the grim, economically ravagedbanlieuesof France’s cities. There was even a film about it, Mathieu Kassovitz’sLa Haine, a story about three children — one white (but poor), one of Algerian descent and one of Congolese descent — who get tortured by cops who find them walking at night in an affluent Parisian suburb.
The people battling the CRS while looting and taking selfies are hardly the mobs “of terrifying aspect” who stormed the Tuileries Palace on June 20 1792, but the anger is the same. The difference is that this time the cops, and the one percenters, won. Again.Plus ça change, kids.
France: different era, same anger
