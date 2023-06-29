News & Fox / Trending

Russian revolt is a poor man’s putsch

Coup against Putin fails, but in the real war casualties mount

29 June 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, on June 24 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, on June 24 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

It was the shortest non-coup ever. On Saturday morning, mercenaries from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group marched on Moscow in the greatest threat Vladimir Putin has faced in his 23-year rule. 

Putin called the man sometimes referred to as his chef a “traitor” on television and added that the “coup” was a “stab in the back” for regular Russian soldiers at the front. 

By evening, the Wagner hired guns had called off their flying column and Prigozhin was said to be heading to a probably unwanted exile in Belarus where he could possibly set up shop, which would be unpleasant for Kyiv.

First things first. A Wagner coup would be a bad thing. With Wagner, the enemy of my enemy is not my friend. He is still my enemy, especially in a country with nuclear weapons.

News from the Ukraine front — and casualty figures — is suppressed, even as the number of Russian dead and wounded tops 200,000

Prigozhin was outraged in part because Russian military inefficiency and corruption were hampering his units in Ukraine where his fighters, many recruited from Russian prisons, have displayed great talent for killing.

There has, meanwhile, been much chatter about 1917 and the Russian Revolution, when an exhausted army on the eastern front turned on the tsar.

More apposite is Russia’s 1979 “special military intervention” in Afghanistan, a 10-year misadventure that killed about 14,000 Russian soldiers, 100,000 Afghan troops and 2-million civilians. News — and Russian casualty figures — was suppressed at home even as more troops were fed into the grinder, while the mujahideen enjoyed using their US-supplied Stinger missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft with glee.

Little has changed as news from the Ukraine front — and casualty figures — is suppressed, even as the number of Russian dead and wounded tops 200,000.

Saturday showed that Putin’s grip is weak. Ukrainians, like the Afghans before them, will suffer the most as he goes all out to prove who is boss.

Putin vows harsh action against Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’

Putin says he will crush the rebellion by the private army of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin
World
4 days ago

China backs Kremlin after aborted mutiny

Mercenaries’ safety guaranteed and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus, according to deal
World
3 days ago

Ukraine says chaos in Russia works to its advantage

There are no immediate signs Vladimir Putin’s rule is threatened
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Profile: Isaac Mophatlane
News & Fox
2.
Karoo small town aims to put a woman on the moon
News & Fox
3.
Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Expect a flood of droughts
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.