Russian revolt is a poor man’s putsch

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
It was the shortest non-coup ever. On Saturday morning, mercenaries from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group marched on Moscow in the greatest threat Vladimir Putin has faced in his 23-year rule.
Putin called the man sometimes referred to as his chef a “traitor” on television and added that the “coup” was a “stab in the back” for regular Russian soldiers at the front.
By evening, the Wagner hired guns had called off their flying column and Prigozhin was said to be heading to a probably unwanted exile in Belarus where he could possibly set up shop, which would be unpleasant for Kyiv.
First things first. A Wagner coup would be a bad thing. With Wagner, the enemy of my enemy is not my friend. He is still my enemy, especially in a country with nuclear weapons.
News from the Ukraine front — and casualty figures — is suppressed, even as the number of Russian dead and wounded tops 200,000
Prigozhin was outraged in part because Russian military inefficiency and corruption were hampering his units in Ukraine where his fighters, many recruited from Russian prisons, have displayed great talent for killing.
There has, meanwhile, been much chatter about 1917 and the Russian Revolution, when an exhausted army on the eastern front turned on the tsar.
More apposite is Russia’s 1979 “special military intervention” in Afghanistan, a 10-year misadventure that killed about 14,000 Russian soldiers, 100,000 Afghan troops and 2-million civilians. News — and Russian casualty figures — was suppressed at home even as more troops were fed into the grinder, while the mujahideen enjoyed using their US-supplied Stinger missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft with glee.
Little has changed as news from the Ukraine front — and casualty figures — is suppressed, even as the number of Russian dead and wounded tops 200,000.
Saturday showed that Putin’s grip is weak. Ukrainians, like the Afghans before them, will suffer the most as he goes all out to prove who is boss.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian revolt is a poor man’s putsch
Coup against Putin fails, but in the real war casualties mount
It was the shortest non-coup ever. On Saturday morning, mercenaries from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group marched on Moscow in the greatest threat Vladimir Putin has faced in his 23-year rule.
Putin called the man sometimes referred to as his chef a “traitor” on television and added that the “coup” was a “stab in the back” for regular Russian soldiers at the front.
By evening, the Wagner hired guns had called off their flying column and Prigozhin was said to be heading to a probably unwanted exile in Belarus where he could possibly set up shop, which would be unpleasant for Kyiv.
First things first. A Wagner coup would be a bad thing. With Wagner, the enemy of my enemy is not my friend. He is still my enemy, especially in a country with nuclear weapons.
Prigozhin was outraged in part because Russian military inefficiency and corruption were hampering his units in Ukraine where his fighters, many recruited from Russian prisons, have displayed great talent for killing.
There has, meanwhile, been much chatter about 1917 and the Russian Revolution, when an exhausted army on the eastern front turned on the tsar.
More apposite is Russia’s 1979 “special military intervention” in Afghanistan, a 10-year misadventure that killed about 14,000 Russian soldiers, 100,000 Afghan troops and 2-million civilians. News — and Russian casualty figures — was suppressed at home even as more troops were fed into the grinder, while the mujahideen enjoyed using their US-supplied Stinger missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft with glee.
Little has changed as news from the Ukraine front — and casualty figures — is suppressed, even as the number of Russian dead and wounded tops 200,000.
Saturday showed that Putin’s grip is weak. Ukrainians, like the Afghans before them, will suffer the most as he goes all out to prove who is boss.
Putin vows harsh action against Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’
China backs Kremlin after aborted mutiny
Ukraine says chaos in Russia works to its advantage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.